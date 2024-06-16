Against ÖVP resistance
Automatically saved draft
Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) wants to vote in favor of the controversial EU renaturation law - against the opposition of coalition partner ÖVP. She made the announcement at a press conference called at short notice on Sunday. Gewessler based her decision on a legal opinion.
The Minister sees the move primarily as a symbolic one; she wants to send "a signal of determination", as "the most important nature conservation law on this continent" requires courage, according to Gewessler.
Vote uncertain
So far, there is no majority in favor of the EU regulation. The renaturation law will be the focus of the meeting of EU environment ministers in Luxembourg on Monday. There is to be a public debate among the ministers. However, it is still completely open as to whether there will be a vote afterwards.
It is touch and go.
Die Entscheidung könnte laut Umweltministerin Gewessler äußerst knapp werden.
This depends above all on whether the Belgian Council Presidency gets the impression that a qualified majority (55% of EU states representing 65% of the population) will be achieved after all or not. For this to happen, one of the countries that previously wanted to abstain or vote against would have to change its mind. Hence Gewessler's "message of consent". In EU circles, Poland is repeatedly mentioned as a possible candidate alongside Austria.
"Time for a decision"
She hopes that a vote will be held, as the "time for a decision" has come after many months of negotiations. If a vote is held, Gewessler emphasized that she could be counted on to vote yes. "I think it would be wrong to do nothing out of fear of responsibility," she explained.
The minister is basing her unilateral approach on the expertise of legal experts. They had come to the conclusion that there was currently no uniform opinion among the federal states on the EU law - only such an opinion could dictate to Gewessler how she should vote. Now that the red state government in Vienna supports approval, there can be no uniform opinion among the federal states, she said. She also emphasized that the former uniform opinion referred to a legal text that was no longer up to date.
Haslauer: unilateral action "unlawful"
Salzburg Governor Wilfired Haslauer (ÖVP) immediately criticized Gewessler's announced unilateral action. This was "an affront to the federal states and the rural population". Gewessler was putting "her personal views above the interests of the federal states", criticized Haslauer. Her approach was "undemocratic" and "unlawful", he said.
Gewessler's initiative, on the other hand, was welcomed by Vienna's climate councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky (SPÖ), who emphasized that Vienna's red city leader Michael Ludwig had set the ball rolling with his U-turn. The NEOS also support a Yes to the renaturation law. Numerous environmental organizations, including the WWF, Greenpeace and the Austrian Nature Conservation Association, were also pleased with the Environment Minister's decision.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.