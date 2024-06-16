The minister is basing her unilateral approach on the expertise of legal experts. They had come to the conclusion that there was currently no uniform opinion among the federal states on the EU law - only such an opinion could dictate to Gewessler how she should vote. Now that the red state government in Vienna supports approval, there can be no uniform opinion among the federal states, she said. She also emphasized that the former uniform opinion referred to a legal text that was no longer up to date.