Climber hit by a fist-sized stone during an exercise

Knee-deep in snow

At around 2.30 p.m., the man from Prague fell knee-deep into the snow and injured himself. The hiker was able to descend to the Welserhütte on his own and made an emergency call there, as the bleeding from the wound was difficult to stop. The emergency helicopter picked up the Czech at the Walserhütte and flew him to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Hospital in Kirchdorf.