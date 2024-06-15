Mountain rescue exercise
Climber hit by a fist-sized stone during an exercise
During a mountain rescue training day in Hallstatt, a young climber was hit by a fist-sized stone. He was rescued by the emergency helicopter using a rope from the Echernwand and flown to hospital in Ischl. There was also an alpine accident in Almtal.
During a practice day on Saturday, several rope teams from Hallstatt met in the area of the Kreuzstein to improve their climbing technique and practise rope team procedures. At around 11.20 a.m., at least two fist-sized stones suddenly came loose during an abseil down the abseil slope, one of which directly hit a 22-year-old from the district of Gmunden.
Injured despite wearing a helmet
Despite wearing a helmet, he was injured to an indeterminate degree. Members of the mountain rescue team immediately alerted the rescue coordination center via emergency call. The crew of the emergency helicopter rescued the injured man and the others directly from the Echernwand using a variable rope. The 22-year-old was flown to the Salzkammergut Clinic in Bad Ischl
Lower leg torn open
Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Czech man went on a mountain tour in the Totes Gebirge on Saturday. His destination was the Welserhütte in the municipality of Grünau im Almtal. He reached the Fleischbanksattel at around 2 p.m. and descended towards the Welserhütte. In this area, the ground is almost completely covered with a blanket of snow.
Knee-deep in snow
At around 2.30 p.m., the man from Prague fell knee-deep into the snow and injured himself. The hiker was able to descend to the Welserhütte on his own and made an emergency call there, as the bleeding from the wound was difficult to stop. The emergency helicopter picked up the Czech at the Walserhütte and flew him to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Hospital in Kirchdorf.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
