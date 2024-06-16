Current politics
The Commissioner is on the move
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) is looking for the ideal EU Commissioner. He is now thinking of a surprise candidate and expert to overcome the Green blockade.
Austria is an EU Commission country. Hardly any other small member state has been able to send such political heavyweights with such important portfolios to Brussels as Austria. Now the successor to Johannes Hahn (ÖVP) has to be found, and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who is responsible for this, is under a certain amount of pressure of expectation.
In addition, the head of government has a veritable problem, or in other words: a coalition partner. The Greens apparently no longer feel bound by the coalition agreement in the "side letter" with personnel agreements. The Commissioner post is intended as a bargaining chip to strengthen the Greens' position in the personnel poker in order to get more appointments for the Greens. In addition, the government candidate must pass through parliament and needs a majority in the main committee.
Woman as Commissioner for Innovation & Research
Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP), who has experience of government and the EU Court of Justice and speaks fluent English and French, is regarded as the ideal candidate. Her European network is remarkable. Her refusal to lead the ÖVP list in the EU elections made her few friends in the Chancellery. This should not be a reason to prevent her, but perhaps also not a reason for Nehammer's excesses of loyalty.
Especially as Nehammer has an ace up his sleeve: The elected but not yet designated Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has apparently held out the prospect of a possible portfolio with great appeal for a female candidate to Austria: Research and Innovation.
Nehammer already seems to have found someone far removed from party politics: Henrietta Egerth, Managing Director of the Austrian Research Promotion Agency, could become Commissioner. Thanks to her executive function, but also her numerous mandates on advisory and supervisory boards, Egerth is regarded as the ideal choice of expert. She knows Brussels from the late 1990s, when she was a delegate for the Federation of Austrian Industries at the Employers' Association.
The Greens would find it difficult to turn her down, Egerth's co-managing director Karin Tausz in the Research Promotion Agency was appointed by the Greens, and despite her lack of research expertise, the two work surprisingly well together, according to reports.
Nehammer can still send a complete political professional in the form of Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP), who is recommended for all portfolios with financial and energy issues. He has the support of the Economic Association, with which Nehammer does not always have an easy time.
Months of procrastination
If the Chancellor does not get any of the three through, he faces the Karas finale. Othmar Karas could be forced onto the ÖVP as one of their (former) candidates at the last moment shortly before or after the National Council elections after months of procrastination.
This is exactly what Nehammer wants to prevent at all costs and therefore wants to find a compromise with the Greens quickly. This could mean that Justice Minister Alma Zadić (Greens) moves to the EU Court of Justice as a judge. She is said to be unenthusiastic about this.
The very last chapter of the black-green coalition has just begun. Happy ending almost impossible.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
