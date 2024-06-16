The Commissioner is on the move

Woman as Commissioner for Innovation & Research

Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP), who has experience of government and the EU Court of Justice and speaks fluent English and French, is regarded as the ideal candidate. Her European network is remarkable. Her refusal to lead the ÖVP list in the EU elections made her few friends in the Chancellery. This should not be a reason to prevent her, but perhaps also not a reason for Nehammer's excesses of loyalty.