Hybrid of all things is gaining ground in new cars

Industry was taken aback

The increase in hybrid vehicles took the industry rather by surprise. So-called plug-in models are also in demand - they can be connected to electric charging stations, while the batteries of conventional hybrid cars are only charged while driving. The plug-in solution is particularly popular with owners of photovoltaic systems. Seifried's explanation for this: Because they only get more low feed-in prices for surplus electricity, they would rather use it to charge their car.