Rankweil residents stormed the “new” Häusle Villa

One could: More than four years later, there is a real gem in the center of Rankweil, which was officially opened on Saturday. There is now a future for a building with a long history: Originally built as a simple residential house, the building was extended by various owners over the years and eventually converted into a villa. The current name "Häusle-Villa" dates back to the 1990s, before which the prestigious building was known throughout the region as the "Marte-Villa".