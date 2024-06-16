Concentrated female power: everything that is right!

More and more inquiries in Eisenstadt

"We are constantly working together," says Stiglitz. "If one of us doesn't have time, the other steps in as a substitute." Why did the 32-year-old take this step into self-employment? "I had built up a certain reputation, especially at the Eisenstadt regional court. The inquiries kept coming in," and the business is now flourishing. "I always strive for the best result for my clients. The focus is on criminal and family law, with more and more criminal cases being brought to me."