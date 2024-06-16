Prominent cooperation
Concentrated female power: everything that is right!
A 32-year-old lawyer from Eisenstadt has been working together with Astrid Wagner at her law firm in Vienna since May 1st. The collaboration has got off to an excellent start.
After the first contact - Astrid Wagner and Ina-Christin Stiglitz had faced each other in court as opponents - initial talks were held. Months later, the Eisenstadt woman's cell phone rang and now the powerful women share the premises of Wagner's law firm in Vienna's 1st district.
More and more inquiries in Eisenstadt
"We are constantly working together," says Stiglitz. "If one of us doesn't have time, the other steps in as a substitute." Why did the 32-year-old take this step into self-employment? "I had built up a certain reputation, especially at the Eisenstadt regional court. The inquiries kept coming in," and the business is now flourishing. "I always strive for the best result for my clients. The focus is on criminal and family law, with more and more criminal cases being brought to me."
"Closer cooperation than in a marriage"
For Wagner, who has always been a lone fighter, the office partnership is new territory. "The chemistry was right straight away on a professional and personal level. It sounds stupid, but working together like this is closer than a marriage." She chose Stiglitz "because women are mentally more flexible in criminal law and have greater social and emotional skills. Men are perhaps better at the paragraphs".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.