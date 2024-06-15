Nadal leaves career end after Olympics open

Training focused on singles

Nadal will be competing in singles and doubles in Paris, his partner is French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz (21). However, he is only focusing his training on the singles tournament, said Nadal. "That's what I've always done: if I played well in singles, I also played well in doubles." Nadal won Olympic gold in both disciplines, in singles in Beijing in 2008 and in doubles in Rio with Marc Lopez in 2016.