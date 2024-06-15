"Give it a chance"
Nadal leaves career end after Olympics open
Spain's tennis star Rafael Nadal may want to continue his career beyond this year after all.
"I've always said that I think this will be my last year, but I can't say for sure because ultimately you don't know what will happen in the future," said the 38-year-old in an interview with "L'Équipe". "I've never made hasty decisions and that won't be the case this time either."
He is currently feeling good and is enjoying playing again. "I want to give myself a chance to see if my physique stays at this level or if this is just a temporary moment and things will go downhill again," explained the 22-time Grand Slam winner. "I'll take my time to see how I feel after the Olympic Games."
Training focused on singles
Nadal will be competing in singles and doubles in Paris, his partner is French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz (21). However, he is only focusing his training on the singles tournament, said Nadal. "That's what I've always done: if I played well in singles, I also played well in doubles." Nadal won Olympic gold in both disciplines, in singles in Beijing in 2008 and in doubles in Rio with Marc Lopez in 2016.
The Olympic tennis competitions begin on July 27. Nadal is also forgoing the grass court classic at Wimbledon (July 1 to 14) to prepare. Instead, he wants to rehearse for the Olympics at the clay court tournament in Bastad, Sweden (July 15 to 21).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.