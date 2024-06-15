Vorteilswelt
"Give it a chance"

Nadal leaves career end after Olympics open

15.06.2024 12:20

Spain's tennis star Rafael Nadal may want to continue his career beyond this year after all.

"I've always said that I think this will be my last year, but I can't say for sure because ultimately you don't know what will happen in the future," said the 38-year-old in an interview with "L'Équipe". "I've never made hasty decisions and that won't be the case this time either."

He is currently feeling good and is enjoying playing again. "I want to give myself a chance to see if my physique stays at this level or if this is just a temporary moment and things will go downhill again," explained the 22-time Grand Slam winner. "I'll take my time to see how I feel after the Olympic Games."

Training focused on singles
Nadal will be competing in singles and doubles in Paris, his partner is French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz (21). However, he is only focusing his training on the singles tournament, said Nadal. "That's what I've always done: if I played well in singles, I also played well in doubles." Nadal won Olympic gold in both disciplines, in singles in Beijing in 2008 and in doubles in Rio with Marc Lopez in 2016.

Rafael Nadal (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Rafael Nadal
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Olympic tennis competitions begin on July 27. Nadal is also forgoing the grass court classic at Wimbledon (July 1 to 14) to prepare. Instead, he wants to rehearse for the Olympics at the clay court tournament in Bastad, Sweden (July 15 to 21).

