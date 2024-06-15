Vienna Medical Association outraged by Hacker’s initiative

"We are currently negotiating with the staff representatives as part of the second staff package. I have nothing against elective doctors. But anyone who works part-time in the public healthcare system is committed to this system," said Hacker in the "Krone" newspaper. "So you can work 20 hours in a hospital and 20 hours in a primary care center. But ten hours in a public hospital and the rest in a private practice, that will no longer be the case in future."