Bike training ends on the operating table for biathlete

Shoulder not fully resilient for a long time

The biathlete, who made it onto the podium twice in the World Cup, will be able to start light training again in two weeks, but it will be months before his shoulder is fully resilient again. This is the worst possible time for Hartweg, as the World Championships are taking place in his home town of Lenzerheide in February. The Swiss athlete will therefore be delayed in his preparations for the coming season.