EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova

Ukraine cannot become a member before the end of the war

For the people of Ukraine, the opening of EU accession negotiations is above all an important sign that it is worth continuing the defensive struggle against Russia. How long it could take to join the EU once talks have started is completely open. Turkey, for example, became an EU candidate back in 1999 - and is currently considered further away from membership than any other candidate country, partly due to setbacks in the rule of law.