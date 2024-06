“Live life! If not now, then when?”

There's no such thing as impossible! That's what Reini Sampl thought when he was advised against fulfilling a childhood dream for years. "I grew up with Walter Röhrl and the Audi quattro S1 on TV. That was always an icon for me - driver and car alike! I always wanted to have a car like that. But you can't buy the originals because there are only twenty of them left, and they cost well over a million euros," says Sampl as he shows the Krone his unique car in the paddock.