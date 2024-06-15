Young volunteers in the Euregio brought before the curtain

"Euregio-Aperitivo"cross-border highlight

The range of commitment extends from the Malteser hospital service to the shooting guild and the Catholic Youth. The "Euregio-Aperitivo" initiative, which strengthens cooperation, networking and democracy in the Euregio, was named the cross-border highlight. "Tyrol is and will continue to be a land of volunteering, as we can see from this year's award winners," said a delighted Anton Mattle.