Young volunteers in the Euregio brought before the curtain
On Friday, political leaders from Tyrol, South Tyrol and Trentino paid tribute to voluntary work in the Euregio. Young people who are committed to helping other young people were put in the spotlight. Tyrol's Provincial Governor Anton Mattle is delighted that "our province is and remains a land of volunteering".
The commitment of young people for young people in the Euregio was honored Friday evening by Tyrol's LH Anton Mattle, South Tyrol's LH Arno Kompatscher and LR Simone Marchiori from Trentino. The cross-border award "Brilliant achievement - young volunteers" was presented for the third time. Eleven young people (seven of them from Tyrol) and seven projects were put in the spotlight at the ceremony in St. Anton am Arlberg.
Tyrol is and will continue to be a land of volunteering, as we can see from this year's award winners.
Tirols LH Anton Mattle
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"Euregio-Aperitivo"cross-border highlight
The range of commitment extends from the Malteser hospital service to the shooting guild and the Catholic Youth. The "Euregio-Aperitivo" initiative, which strengthens cooperation, networking and democracy in the Euregio, was named the cross-border highlight. "Tyrol is and will continue to be a land of volunteering, as we can see from this year's award winners," said a delighted Anton Mattle.
