Hot field of application
“Krone” visits the most explosive workplace
If a bomb or explosive device is discovered anywhere in Austria, the specialists from the Interior Ministry's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (ESD) are called out. The "Krone" experts demonstrated the enormous power that explosions can have during blast tests.
In the background, bursts of gunfire whip through the air while a drinking bottle filled with powder detonates - welcome to the special shooting range in Neurißhof (Lower Austria), around 40 minutes' drive south of Vienna. Not only do various special police units train for combat here - they also like to detonate explosives.
After a Styrian man (55) recently planted several explosive devices near Jehovah's Witnesses' facilities, the Interior Ministry's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (ESD) invited the "Krone" newspaper to take a look at the work of its defusers.
John Eberhardt has been defusing since 1988
One person who should know is John Eberhardt. He has been going to work every day since 1988 - and doesn't know whether he will come home safe and sound. He is considered one of the most experienced defusers in Europe. His squad, which is subordinate to the Cobra task force, is not even called out that rarely.
Almost 5,000 missions are on the books for 2023, almost half of them at our airports. This is where the majority of Austrians know the special force from. Or who hasn't been annoyed when they've been checked for explosives at security?
Disarmers not only have to get an idea of what type of explosive device is involved, but also secure usable traces.
From airport controls to pyrotechnics
The field of application is delicate and diverse. Last year, around 922 suspicious objects were checked at airports, bombs were defused, illegal pyrotechnics were destroyed hundreds of times and booby-trapped houses and cars were searched. The ESD is also deployed when a demolition expert forgets old material in a warehouse or a prankster makes a bomb threat to the police. The officers are on standby around the clock if the alarm is raised anywhere in Austria.
Defusing is not like in the movies
This is usually carried out by explosives officers (SO), i.e. police officers in all federal states, who are also trained by the ESD. Often, as in Graz, when a car was investigated where the Jehovah bomber had planted an explosive device, the special unit is then deployed. However, the operation does not look like the one we know from movies and television.
"Theodor" and "Telemax" help with defusing the fire
A lot of money has been invested in technical equipment in recent years. Instead of casually defusing with their hands, robots such as "Theodor" and "Telemax", as well as a special boat for underwater operations, are available to assist mechanical colleagues who can recognize the dangerous objects, examine them on site and even climb stairs and move obstacles out of the way.
State-of-the-art equipment for dangerous operations
If an explosive device or bomb is discovered, a 28-ton truck with a special blast suppression system transports it across the country to the Großmittel military training area, where it is defused and traces are secured at one of the most modern defusing stations in Europe. Incidentally, John Eberhardt himself shows the "Krone" what happens when something cannot be defused. He mounts 1.5 kilograms of explosives on an old BMW - and blows it up spectacularly. After inspecting the wreckage, everyone quickly realizes how lucky they are that the police's defusing service exists ...
