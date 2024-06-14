“Krone” visits the most explosive workplace

State-of-the-art equipment for dangerous operations

If an explosive device or bomb is discovered, a 28-ton truck with a special blast suppression system transports it across the country to the Großmittel military training area, where it is defused and traces are secured at one of the most modern defusing stations in Europe. Incidentally, John Eberhardt himself shows the "Krone" what happens when something cannot be defused. He mounts 1.5 kilograms of explosives on an old BMW - and blows it up spectacularly. After inspecting the wreckage, everyone quickly realizes how lucky they are that the police's defusing service exists ...