Serbia v England LIVE from 9pm

This will be the Serbs' first appearance at a European Championship since they started playing as an independent national team. "This is a big step forward for our country, our nation and our fans," said Stojkovic, who wants to lead his debutant squad into the round of 16. A respectable win against England would be a good start, but the outcome of the matches against the other group opponents may be more decisive. "The games against Slovenia and Denmark will be very, very important for us," said Stojkovic.