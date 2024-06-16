European Championship ticker
Serbia v England LIVE from 9pm
England will face debutants Serbia today at the EURO in Germany. With sportkrone.at you can be there live from 9pm - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
England is one of the co-favorites going into the European Championship. The "Three Lions" will face Serbia at the Schalke Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Coach Gareth Southgate and his team are under enormous pressure as they look to win their first major trophy at home since the 1966 World Cup.
Stone fit again
There was good news ahead of the first match for the 2021 European Championship runners-up: Manchester City central defensive midfielder John Stones is available again after having to withdraw from team training during the week due to a viral infection. Left-back Luke Shaw (Manchester United), on the other hand, is likely to be rested due to a thigh injury and will be replaced by Kieran Trippier.
The crux of the matter against Serbia is likely to be the performance of England's formidable attack. The stars Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Champions League winner Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane will be expected to provide a clear picture up front. The dress rehearsal against Iceland (0:1) last week may have been a failure offensively, but that has not changed their European Championship goals. "We're definitely here to win the title," explained Kane in the UEFA interview. The Bayern striker is England's top scorer with 63 goals from 91 international matches.
Southgate: "We have to be perfect"
Southgate has the same ambition. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of achieving something that no English team has ever done. We've never won a European Championship. We've never won a tournament away from home. We've never been to a final away from home," said the 53-year-old. "We have to be perfect to achieve that."
The first hurdle to overcome is Serbia, who lost 2-1 to the ÖFB national team at the beginning of June, but then beat Sweden 3-0. Coach Dragan Stojkovic will counter the concentrated English attacking power with, among others, the Salzburg giant Strahinja Pavlovic. Up front, Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic and Saudi legionnaire Aleksandar Mitrovic will look to exploit the gaps in their opponents' attack.
This will be the Serbs' first appearance at a European Championship since they started playing as an independent national team. "This is a big step forward for our country, our nation and our fans," said Stojkovic, who wants to lead his debutant squad into the round of 16. A respectable win against England would be a good start, but the outcome of the matches against the other group opponents may be more decisive. "The games against Slovenia and Denmark will be very, very important for us," said Stojkovic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
