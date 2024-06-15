Citizens' concerns about noise
Plastic will soon be separated from metal near Blumau
After the big question mark over the construction of a "waste sorting plant" in Sollenau on the border with Blumau-Neurißhof, the Group has now clarified the dimensions of the project. On the other hand, the concerns of local residents have also been addressed: The shipments will be transported by rail in the long term.
A total of 112,000 tons per year are to be processed in a sorting plant in Blumau-Neurißhof in the district of Baden, just 300 meters from a residential area. The residents did not know much more about the project; even Mayor René Klimes was not involved in the preliminary planning, as it is located just outside the municipal boundary.
When the construction machinery drove up for the first time, local residents understandably felt blindsided: "What's happening now?"
Plant construction is fixed, local leader seeks consensus
As the area is dedicated as a business park, the residents had to expect this sooner or later, according to the neighboring municipality of Sollenau. Faced with a fait accompli, they now sought talks with the operator PreZero.
Motto: consensus instead of dispute. And it worked: the major international company meticulously presented all the detailed plans, and the local councillors were given access to the construction plans, which they would otherwise not have been granted: "We will check compliance with them with expert reports," said Klimes.
After the round of talks, we can hope that the operators will minimize disruption. We will examine the expert reports.
Ortschef Klimes hat für die Anrainer Erleichterungen durchgesetzt
Transport by rail in the long term
Traffic was a particular concern: not even PreZero can guarantee that it will be transported via the B17 instead of through the town: No routes could be prescribed for the hauliers. The solution: the company wants to switch to rail as quickly as possible - but this could take some time in terms of organization: All the prerequisites for this should be completed by the year after next at the latest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.