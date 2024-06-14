Trial for attempted murder in street shooting

You can senselessly destroy the lives of others as well as your own. The trial at the Vienna Regional Court on Friday is an example of this: the accused father (54) was a building contractor and successfully ran his company in the capital for thirty years. Now he is sitting in the dock with his head bowed in the main courtroom. With three of his four sons (22, 25, 29), who were also on the right track: The youngest son, for example, had only recently graduated from a technical college, the other two were working in technical professions. Now the four blameless men are each accused of attempted murder by the Vienna public prosecutor's office.