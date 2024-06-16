Seven sins, one stage and one big party

To kick things off, a festive mass is planned on the sports field at 10 am. This will be followed by a performance by the Jugend-Radetzky-Kapelle at 11 am. At 12.30 pm, together with the "Freiwilligencenter Niederösterreich" (Lower Austria Volunteer Center), we will once again invite the people of the heart who were honored in November as part of a large gala at the Landhaus in St. Pölten to the stage.