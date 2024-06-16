Heartfelt action
Seven sins, one stage and one big party
It's going to be a party! Marc Pircher, Die Wilden Kaiser and the Jugend-Radetzky-Kapelle Heldenberg will be performing in Leitzersdorf. The big "Krone Herzensmensch" festival kicks off on June 30 at 10 am.
Last year, Leitzersdorf was named the most association-friendly municipality as part of the "Herzensmensch" campaign organized by the Kronen Zeitung newspaper. As a thank you, the "Krone" is organizing a festival worth around 20,000 euros. After Zellerndorf (2022) and Schrattenberg (2023), the show stage will therefore be rocked this year in Leitzersdorf in the district of Korneuburg.
To kick things off, a festive mass is planned on the sports field at 10 am. This will be followed by a performance by the Jugend-Radetzky-Kapelle at 11 am. At 12.30 pm, together with the "Freiwilligencenter Niederösterreich" (Lower Austria Volunteer Center), we will once again invite the people of the heart who were honored in November as part of a large gala at the Landhaus in St. Pölten to the stage.
Seven sins in the program?
At around 1.30 pm, top star Marc Pircher takes to the stage for an unforgettable concert. "I'm looking forward to my performance in Leitzersdorf. And I hope you'll all be there," says Pircher - will he play his mega-hit "Sieben Sünden"?
The clear local heroes, Die Wilden Kaiser, will also be creating a great atmosphere in the marquee on the sports field. Of course, the municipality, clubs and other partners have also come up with attractions. A colorful children's program and an interesting club fair round off the offer. Admission is free, by the way. Have fun in Leitzersdorf!
