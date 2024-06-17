“Dismissal while on sick leave must not be a solution”

Doesn't ÖGK cover these costs?

First of all, the company must continue to pay the salary. Anyone who has been employed by a company for around 12 years and is suddenly absent due to illness is entitled to 8 weeks' full pay, which is paid 100% by the employer, and a further 4 weeks' half pay, also paid by the employer. Only here does ÖGK step in with the second half of the salary. And what weighs particularly heavily: At the beginning of the new working year, a new full entitlement to continued payment of salary arises towards the employer in the event of illness; this also applies if the new working year begins during an ongoing incapacity to work. This reference date must no longer apply. Subsequently, ÖGK assumes the ongoing costs, i.e. the employer does not start from scratch again and does not have to pay full remuneration for another 8 weeks and half remuneration for another 4 weeks.