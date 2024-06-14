Party twice! All of Klagenfurt is in a party mood

And at Bendiktinermarkt, the party animals are on the move. As usual, it will be a culinary festival, with the "Krone" winners invited to the Frierss market from 6 pm. "A Dolce Vita plate with Carinthian specialties will be served, two drinks are free. There will be laid-back DJ sounds, then local hero Georg Mattersdorfer will play with his band "Grand Tourismo". Pop, rock, jazz, blues and reggae are on offer. "There are no screens for the European Championships at the market. Soccer is on at the town hall," says Marketing Manager Inga Horny.