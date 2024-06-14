Admission is free
Party twice! All of Klagenfurt is in a party mood
On Friday, the whole of Klagenfurt's city center will be celebrating. While the legendary after-work party takes place at Benediktinermarkt between 4 and 10 pm, the first public viewing of the European Football Championship will take place just 50 meters away at Neuer Platz.
The public viewing starts at 5 p.m. on Neuer Platz and the month-long TV festival will open with a big pyrotechnic show. "It should be a bonfire for the European Championship. Everything is organized and will run smoothly," says organizer Manfred Dobesch, who is expecting thousands of visitors on the opening day.
"The opening game starts at 9 p.m., the European Championship organizers Germany will be performing, which is always good. All the landlords and the ten catering stallholders are really looking forward to it starting." A total of 150,000 visitors are expected to attend the public viewing at Neuer Platz between now and July 14.
And at Bendiktinermarkt, the party animals are on the move. As usual, it will be a culinary festival, with the "Krone" winners invited to the Frierss market from 6 pm. "A Dolce Vita plate with Carinthian specialties will be served, two drinks are free. There will be laid-back DJ sounds, then local hero Georg Mattersdorfer will play with his band "Grand Tourismo". Pop, rock, jazz, blues and reggae are on offer. "There are no screens for the European Championships at the market. Soccer is on at the town hall," says Marketing Manager Inga Horny.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.