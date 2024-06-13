Salzburg’s Gourna sees France at an advantage

Whether with captain Mbappe or not, the world number two will go into the match as favorites. "The fact is that France is certainly one of the best teams in the world, works well as a team and also has great individual players in its ranks," explains Gourna-Douath. "So they have team unity and also individual strength." Nevertheless, the duel with Austria will be exciting. "France are the favorites for me, of course, but they also have to bring their qualities to the pitch and show that they are better."