Pork slogan: the judiciary now wants to investigate

Young SPÖ responded to the incident

The young generation of the SPÖ Graz then denounced him. The Islamic Religious Community of Styria also criticized the statement as "offensive" and "dangerous". Leinfellner countered sharply: "We would have liked to have seen similarly outraged reactions - including from the IGGÖ - when two young people from Bruck with an Islamic background wanted to blow up the secondary school there or when a 14-year-old from Graz announced that he wanted to destroy the provincial capital."