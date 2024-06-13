Housing shortage: “New construction market in Austria is dead”

Borrowers still have to meet certain requirements. For example, the equity share for taking out loans must be at least 20 percent. In addition, housing loans may not run for longer than 35 years and the repayment installment may not exceed 40 percent of the net disposable household income. 20 percent of the new customer volume may deviate from this. However, this option has not been used to date due to its complex regulations.

Poor sentiment on the market

However, there is also a poor mood on the market: because it is constantly being said that nobody can afford property any more, many people do not even ask for a loan, according to Michael Pisecky, chairman of the Viennese specialist group. His colleague from Lower Austria, Johannes Wild, knows of estate agents and property developers who sold their last property nine months ago.