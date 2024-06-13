Vorteilswelt
Is the protection of minors right?

Brussels is now scrutinizing Pornhub & Co.

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 16:36

Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos: The European Commission is demanding more information from three sex and porn platforms on the internet regarding the protection of minors and action against illegal content.

The Brussels authority issued a request for information on the basis of a new EU law on digital services (Digital Services Act DSA) on Thursday, as it announced.

Information on age controls requested
According to the request, the platforms Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos are to provide more information on the measures they take to better protect minors and prevent the distribution of illegal content and gender-based violence. To this end, the Commission is requesting information on how the pornographic platforms monitor age.

Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos must provide the requested information by July 4, according to the statement. Based on the answers, the Commission will determine the next steps. If the company provides false, incomplete or misleading information or refuses to answer the questions, the authority could impose fines.

One of the aims of the Digital Services Act (DSA) is to ensure that platforms remove illegal content on their sites more quickly than before. In turn, it will make it easier for users to report such content. In principle, large services have to follow more rules than small ones.

