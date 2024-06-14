How municipalities deal with the new traffic law

An amendment to the law will make it easier for mayors to take measures to improve road safety from July 1, 2024. These changes will allow, for example, the introduction of a 30 km/h speed limit in front of schools or kindergartens to be implemented more quickly and without the previous bureaucratic hurdles.

In addition, mayors will be given the authority to carry out speed checks to ensure that speed limits are adhered to. The federal government is therefore aware of the fact that the