"Carte blanche" for 30 km/h?
How municipalities deal with the new traffic law
Howling engines versus safety: in two weeks, municipalities will be able to implement 30 km/h zones more easily. Some have already done so - without "driving over" the citizens. Two examples of many where the upcoming regulation would make sense and where it has been implemented in an exemplary manner in an entire municipality.
From July 1, the motto in many places will increasingly be: Slow down. As reported, mayors will then be able to set up 30 km/h zones in a simpler way by amending the road traffic regulations.
"Surprise effect" 30 km/h zone in Kapellerfeld
This is already being increasingly enforced in particularly sensitive areas: for example in the Kapellerfeld district of Gerasdorf near Vienna, where many drivers are initially unaware of the newly installed signs.
Critical voices are already being heard here: "You can't get out of first gear. In a year's time, there will be new complaints about the noise," says one local resident.
"Cars speed through here and schoolchildren cycle alongside"
In Enzersfeld, district of Korneuburg, people have been calling for a speed limit for years: "Abbot Benno Street in particular is a popular shortcut to avoid having to drive through the town," explains Helga Ronge. "However, the Kinderfreunde house and the elementary school are on this route," says the SPÖ local councillor: "When feeder traffic and children on bikes meet, it often leads to precarious situations."
Details of the new traffic amendment
An amendment to the law will make it easier for mayors to take measures to improve road safety from July 1, 2024. These changes will allow, for example, the introduction of a 30 km/h speed limit in front of schools or kindergartens to be implemented more quickly and without the previous bureaucratic hurdles.
In addition, mayors will be given the authority to carry out speed checks to ensure that speed limits are adhered to. The federal government is therefore aware of the fact that the
Citizens consulted first, then experts called in
In Hollabrunn, they immediately stepped on the gas and declared two thirds of the roads in the entire city area, including the cadastral municipalities, to be 30 km/h zones. However, the decision was not made without those affected: For three years now, the mood has been canvassed at mayors' meetings - the response was positive. And even then, a traffic planner was brought in to optimize the zones.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
