Why Neubauer is looking forward to a “home rally”

"I'm looking forward to seeing how it turns out. It will certainly be cool for the spectators," says Neubauer, who arrived yesterday afternoon. The 35-year-old Skoda driver was one of the few drivers to take part in the last edition in 2011. But that is not an advantage: "I looked at the stages on the Internet. Everything I know, we drive in the opposite direction from back then. But it was always cool and fast in the past - that normally suits me." Other drivers are the favorites anyway: national champion Simon Wagner (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) is a hot tip, with January rally winner Michi Lengauer a big absentee. He was unable to raise the necessary budget - an entry in a Rally2 car devours around 30,000 euros per round.