The little messenger loves the sea

The atmosphere, the air and the mood are just so different by the sea and there are so many reasons why we love the climate and the air by the sea. The fresh (ion-rich) sea air lifts the mood and reduces stress. The stresses of everyday life become lighter for a few days. The salty air has a liberating effect on our airways, helps us to take a deep breath and is much cleaner compared to "city air". The sun provides an extra dose of vitamin D.