Boston on the verge of winning the title
Celtics earn match point against Mavericks
The Boston Celtics are just one win away from winning their 18th title in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. After a 106:99 away win in Texas on Wednesday evening (local time), the Celtics lead the "best-of-seven" series 3:0.
With 18 championships, Boston would once again be the sole record champions and have one more triumph than the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks now need a historic turnaround; no basketball team has ever turned around a 0:3 in the play-offs.
"This is a great victory. I'm proud of the way we played today. We had some great plays in the third quarter," said Celtics star Jaylen Brown. With an eye on a possible decision in the fourth game of the series, which will take place again in Dallas on Saturday night, he said: "We have to stay focused and calm."
Hot final phase
The host team led by stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving surrendered an early 13-point lead in front of their own fans and were seemingly hopelessly behind by 21 points in the final period. However, Doncic and Irving produced a 20:2 run to put their team back within striking distance at 90:93. However, Doncic then picked up his sixth foul with 4:12 minutes remaining after failing to make a clean block and was not allowed to continue. Irving brought the Mavs to within one point of the Celtics at 92:93, but it was no longer enough to equalize or even take the lead.
"We almost overcame a 21-point deficit. We're not going to stop believing in ourselves now," said Doncic after the game. "That's basketball. They had their run, but we stayed in the game and made our baskets at the right time," said Celtics pro Brown. Doncic finished the evening with 27 points, Irving scored 35. In the Celtics jersey, leaders Jayson Tatum and Brown were once again the best players. Tatum scored 31 points, Brown recorded 30 points.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
