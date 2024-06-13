Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Boston on the verge of winning the title

Celtics earn match point against Mavericks

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 09:25

The Boston Celtics are just one win away from winning their 18th title in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. After a 106:99 away win in Texas on Wednesday evening (local time), the Celtics lead the "best-of-seven" series 3:0.

comment0 Kommentare

With 18 championships, Boston would once again be the sole record champions and have one more triumph than the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks now need a historic turnaround; no basketball team has ever turned around a 0:3 in the play-offs.

"This is a great victory. I'm proud of the way we played today. We had some great plays in the third quarter," said Celtics star Jaylen Brown. With an eye on a possible decision in the fourth game of the series, which will take place again in Dallas on Saturday night, he said: "We have to stay focused and calm."

Hot final phase
The host team led by stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving surrendered an early 13-point lead in front of their own fans and were seemingly hopelessly behind by 21 points in the final period. However, Doncic and Irving produced a 20:2 run to put their team back within striking distance at 90:93. However, Doncic then picked up his sixth foul with 4:12 minutes remaining after failing to make a clean block and was not allowed to continue. Irving brought the Mavs to within one point of the Celtics at 92:93, but it was no longer enough to equalize or even take the lead.

"We almost overcame a 21-point deficit. We're not going to stop believing in ourselves now," said Doncic after the game. "That's basketball. They had their run, but we stayed in the game and made our baskets at the right time," said Celtics pro Brown. Doncic finished the evening with 27 points, Irving scored 35. In the Celtics jersey, leaders Jayson Tatum and Brown were once again the best players. Tatum scored 31 points, Brown recorded 30 points.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf