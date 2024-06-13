Celtics earn match point against Mavericks

Hot final phase

The host team led by stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving surrendered an early 13-point lead in front of their own fans and were seemingly hopelessly behind by 21 points in the final period. However, Doncic and Irving produced a 20:2 run to put their team back within striking distance at 90:93. However, Doncic then picked up his sixth foul with 4:12 minutes remaining after failing to make a clean block and was not allowed to continue. Irving brought the Mavs to within one point of the Celtics at 92:93, but it was no longer enough to equalize or even take the lead.