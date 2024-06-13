End of the lower house season
“Proud of the whole club” after historic success
Elixhausen celebrated the biggest victory in the club's history in the deciding match for a place in the 1st regional league.Legends crew from Maria Alm had no chance.
Since the relegation match on Wednesday evening in Hallein, one thing is certain: Elixhausen has celebrated the biggest success in the club's history and is in the fifth highest league for the first time. The team of player-coach Christopher Ruprecht clearly defeated a scrappy team from Maria Alm 4:0 and thus dusted off the last starting place in the 1st Landesliga.
This closes a circle for the team from Flachgau: In four of the five seasons since promotion in 2018, the Ruprecht crew had finished in the top three of the 2nd Landesliga Nord. It wouldn't have been enough for more this year either, but former FC Pinzgau kicker Hasic and his colleagues inherited the relegation ticket from runners-up Seekirchen 1b, who are not allowed to be promoted due to the lack of a title for the "first" team in the Salzburg League.
We don't have any great ambitions to experiment, but believe we can play a good role at the top.
Elixhausen-Obmann Rudolf Lugstein
Inspired by the prospect, the Flachgau team then had little trouble with southern runners-up Maria Alm. The majority of the squad is currently on Mallorca due to early vacation bookings. And coach Christian Lederer (as well as former colleague Gerhard Fabian) reactivated himself. "They didn't really stand a chance," said Elixhausen chairman Rudolf Lugstein.
Nevertheless, he was proud of his boys: "The reserves have won the championship twice in a row and are just as excited about promotion. We don't have any great ambitions to experiment and are confident of a good role at the top. I'm proud of the whole club!"
Hallein, already a spectator magnet in the league last season, provided a more than worthy setting. Almost 350 spectators did not want to miss out on the final kick-off of the season in the lower division.
Onlookers cheered along
The result also has an impact on promotion and relegation in the leagues below. In the north, Fuschl (third in the 1st division) will also be promoted, while rivals Anif 1b will stay in the league. A delegation from both clubs watched and had good reason to be happy. But the south gets a kiss on the hand. Maishofen were relegated from the 2nd Landesliga Süd, St. Martin bei Lofer one level lower.
Relegation 1st Landesliga: Maria Alm - Elixhausen 0:4 (0:3). Goals: Ruprecht (5.), Radwanovsky (38., 43.), Hörl (80.).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.