“Proud of the whole club” after historic success

This closes a circle for the team from Flachgau: In four of the five seasons since promotion in 2018, the Ruprecht crew had finished in the top three of the 2nd Landesliga Nord. It wouldn't have been enough for more this year either, but former FC Pinzgau kicker Hasic and his colleagues inherited the relegation ticket from runners-up Seekirchen 1b, who are not allowed to be promoted due to the lack of a title for the "first" team in the Salzburg League.