Hudson: “In the end, it’s always the head that counts!”

How was the moment, the feeling, when the European title was secured?

It was so exciting right to the end! The last attempt, when I was already crowned European champion, I was still quite composed. After that, I took a few deep breaths - and then cried with happiness. They were also tears of joy for the whole team. Everyone around me helped me to celebrate such a success. They opened my heart and mind to the fact that you can dream and that such a victory is possible!