Hudson: “In the end, it’s always the head that counts!”
In a pub on the Tiber, Victoria Hudson celebrated her European Championship title in the javelin throw in a small circle until well after midnight, toasting her gold with champagne. In the morning, she looked back on her competition in an interview with the "Krone" at the Olympic Stadium: "In the end, it's always your head that decides!"
"That was a nail-biter!" She explained why she didn't cheer after her winning throw, revealed where the gold medal will be given a place of honor, how she sees the historic title ("I'm very proud - also for the whole team!") and what gold means for the games in Paris ("The Olympic stage will be brutal!") - and what autumn vacation she's already dreaming of: "A round trip through Vietnam with my boyfriend!"
"Krone":Was there a celebration after the gold? A short night?
VickyHudson: There was a small celebration with my family, my boyfriend and the whole team. We went to a small pub on the Tiber near the stadium. We ate and drank until a quarter to three - we even toasted gold with champagne. It was really nice!
How was the response to Gold from your home country?
Of course, I've never had such a huge response. So many people wrote to me, so many warm congratulations. It was a historic event! People were incredibly happy for me!
Will the Goldene get a place of honor at home?
Oh, I've already talked to my boyfriend about it. I moved in with him six months ago. So far, I haven't found a place to display my souvenirs. But now we've already thought about hanging up the gold medal under a big picture from my final in Rome.
Please take a moment to review the competition!
Pooh! There was so much tension! It was a nail-biter! The throw-in wasn't as good technically as I had hoped. But I didn't think anything of it on my first attempt, I was completely focused and concentrated. I just wanted to stay patient and calm. I didn't even hit the first shot completely. I hadn't cheered at all either. When I saw the distance, I thought they must have misjudged it!
How was the moment, the feeling, when the European title was secured?
It was so exciting right to the end! The last attempt, when I was already crowned European champion, I was still quite composed. After that, I took a few deep breaths - and then cried with happiness. They were also tears of joy for the whole team. Everyone around me helped me to celebrate such a success. They opened my heart and mind to the fact that you can dream and that such a victory is possible!
Is gold a miracle or a logical consequence of the work of recent years?
A middle ground! Both together. I went into the final as Europe's best of the year with the blue starting number. But I didn't let the pressure get to me. It wasn't a meadow made of grass. Seven medal winners from previous years were at the start. They can all do something. Gold was amazing. In the past I would have thrown my nerves away.
It was only the third European Championship gold for Austria and the second javelin medal at a European Championship after Herma Bauma (silver in 1950)? What does that mean?
An incredible amount! I'm very proud! Only with time will I realize what this really means. These great Austrian successes happened so long ago. Herma Baumas silver 54 years! I am also grateful and proud of the association and everyone involved!
You were ill a few times in the run-up, had back problems. Were you worried about competing in the European Championships?
No, I wasn't worried about starting, I would have competed in any case, you can always get something out of a technical discipline. It was funny, there was always something. But I always told myself that anything is possible when I'm at the start in Rome. In the end, it's always your head that decides.
Was Lukas Weißhaidinger's silver a special motivation?
Sure! I saw his competition on TV before I left Vienna. I had great respect for Luki, the way he pushed himself to his limits. It was so cool! I was so proud to be part of this team. His silver was an extra motivation for me.
How do you work with Luki and coach Gregor Högler in training?
It's incredible how Gregor gets stuck in with both of us. That's as good as it gets - from him and the whole team. The division of the throwing training works well. Gregor trains with Luki in the morning and me in the afternoon. Sometimes we also do strength training together. It's exhausting for Gregor, double the work, he's selfless!
What does this gold mean in terms of the Olympics?
The European Championship gold shows me that I have a strong head! Nobody can take this gold away from me. But the Olympic stage will be brutal. We still have seven or eight weeks to prepare. There are always little things we have to work on. The most important thing is to stay healthy.
Will there bea short break from training now?
I'm staying in Rome with my boyfriend until Friday, then I'll have a few days off at home before training resumes.
How will the countdown to Paris go?
I'll be throwing at the national championships in Linz, then possibly at the Diamond League in London and Monaco and at a meeting in Finland.
How was the support in the stadium?
Really nice! My grandparents, both over 80 years old, flew in from England, my parents, my boyfriend and friends were in the stands. They're all such lovely people, so I'm proud to see them in the stadium. That is an enormously positive support.
Not all readers know your background. Please tell us about your English roots!
It's simple: my dad is from England, but I was born in Austria, in Hainburg. My father comes from Southampton. I grew up bilingual.
Your dad was a cricketer in England, did you play cricket yourself?
My dad played cricket as a hobby in England. Cricket is a kind of national sport there. But I never played cricket. Incidentally, my dad soon switched from cricket to golf in Austria.
When, why and how did you get into athletics and javelin throwing in particular?
I was already very good at throwing the shot put at school. A teacher at grammar school recommended that I join an athletics club. At first I did a bit of all-around competition, but it soon became clear that javelin throwing was my discipline. When I was 17, I concentrated on javelin throwing.
When and why did you switch from coach Lisi Eberl to Gregor Högler?
Two years ago, Lisi Eberl was pregnant at the time.
What hobbies do you have apart from sport?
I read a lot and spend a lot of time with my boyfriend. I like crocheting, baking bread and cooking. I also have a crafty streak.
Doyou already have a dream destination for a vacation after the season?
I would love to go on a round trip through Vietnam with my boyfriend.
