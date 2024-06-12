Thousands of fans celebrate “true star” David Alaba

Wöber: "I was like a little child"

The anticipation was palpable. "For the first hour or two, I was like a little kid going on vacation for the first time or having a school vacation," said Wöber. The European Championship debutant also praised the hotel. "We have everything we need there. The rooms are great, there's a garden outside." Gernot Trauner agreed: "It's short distances to the training pitch and perfect conditions - it's all very well thought out."