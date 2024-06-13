More development aid
“Helping locally instead of harassing people here”
The SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) is accusing the government of harassing refugees - including through the introduction of a payment card planned as a pilot project in July. Instead, the causes of flight should be tackled in the countries of origin, according to the SPÖ's demand, which it is putting forward in the state parliament today.
For the SPÖ, the idea of the black-blue coalition to no longer provide asylum seekers with food allowance in cash but via a payment card is another example of a "policy against social cohesion and for an Upper Austria of envy and social division on the backs of refugees".
Doubling of the budget demanded
This is how the red integration spokesperson Erich Wahl puts it in an urgent motion that the SPÖ is submitting to the state parliament today. Instead of harassing people here, we should try to combat the causes of flight in their countries of origin, according to the motion. Specifically, the Social Democrats are calling for the state budget for development aid to be doubled from 1.75 to 3.5 million euros.
We demand help on the ground instead of harassment in Upper Austria. The principle of the SPÖ remains integration before immigration - but for this to work, the causes of flight must be addressed.
Erich Wahl, SPÖ-Integrationssprecher
According to Wahl, Upper Austria has not adjusted its development aid to inflation for years. In addition, the funds budgeted for this in 2023 have not even been fully utilized: According to the financial statements, 100,000 euros less was spent than budgeted.
Nationwide target missed
According to Wahl, the increase demanded by the SPÖ would also be a step towards achieving the national target of spending 0.7 percent of gross national income on development cooperation.
