“Helping locally instead of harassing people here”

Doubling of the budget demanded

This is how the red integration spokesperson Erich Wahl puts it in an urgent motion that the SPÖ is submitting to the state parliament today. Instead of harassing people here, we should try to combat the causes of flight in their countries of origin, according to the motion. Specifically, the Social Democrats are calling for the state budget for development aid to be doubled from 1.75 to 3.5 million euros.