Austria spent €52.3 billion on healthcare in 2023

In 2023, 77.1 percent of current healthcare expenditure, or EUR 40.33 billion, was covered by the federal government, provinces, municipalities and social insurance providers. Compared to 2022, expenditure increased by 4.2 percent. Expenditure in connection with the coronavirus pandemic fell again significantly by €1.81 billion. However, the remaining public healthcare expenditure - such as for hospitals, treatment in private practice, long-term care and medical aids - rose by 9.6% at the same time.