This is how powerful BMW is now making the basic sports car M2

In the BMW M2, the engine (which, incidentally, is built at the BMW plant in Steyr) now produces 480 hp instead of 460 hp. The maximum torque increases from 550 Nm at 2650 rpm to 600 Nm and is now maintained up to 6130 rpm instead of 5870 rpm. But only with an eight-speed automatic. With a manual six-speed gearbox (nice that they still fit that!) it remains at 550 Nm - which is exactly the same as the BMW M3/M4 with a manual gearbox. These two currently produce 510 hp and 650 Nm in the Competiton version, but an update will soon increase the output to 530 hp.