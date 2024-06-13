Depends on the gearbox
This is how powerful BMW is now making the basic sports car M2
It was only a matter of time before the BMW M2 caught up with its big brothers, the M3 and M4, in terms of performance. Introduced just over a year ago, it now has 20 extra horsepower and 50 Nm more. If you want full power, you have to choose the right gearbox.
The engine is basically the same in all three models, a tuned bi-turbo in-line six-cylinder with a displacement of three liters. However, the power output is very different.
In the BMW M2, the engine (which, incidentally, is built at the BMW plant in Steyr) now produces 480 hp instead of 460 hp. The maximum torque increases from 550 Nm at 2650 rpm to 600 Nm and is now maintained up to 6130 rpm instead of 5870 rpm. But only with an eight-speed automatic. With a manual six-speed gearbox (nice that they still fit that!) it remains at 550 Nm - which is exactly the same as the BMW M3/M4 with a manual gearbox. These two currently produce 510 hp and 650 Nm in the Competiton version, but an update will soon increase the output to 530 hp.
The driving performance of the M2 has improved marginally; in the best case scenario, the standard sprint of 4.0 seconds is a tenth faster than before, while the new version with automatic transmission takes six tenths off the old one to 200 km/h, taking 13.5 seconds (manual: 13.7 s). The top speed remains at 250 km/h (285 km/h with M Driver's Package).
To ensure that the driver feels the increased power, the Munich-based company has also improved the response in all drive modes.
You have to look for changes to the exterior with a magnifying glass; you will find them in the now black exhaust trims, for example. The rather limited choice of colors has also been expanded. Inside, nothing will stand out either. The carbon bucket seats are now no longer only available as part of the M Race Track package.
The operating system has been updated to OS 8.5 and is therefore clearer, especially thanks to the more intelligent start screen. In view of the limited space in the rear seat, the question of whether the three-zone automatic air conditioning now comes as standard arises.
Market launch in August. The base price increases by around 1500 to a good 93,000 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
