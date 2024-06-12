New initiative
Viennese sausage stands to become world cultural heritage
The sausage stand is valued as an institution in Vienna and is to be included on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage in the future. This is the aim of an initiative launched by a group of operators.
On Wednesday, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and Chamber of Commerce President Walter Ruck signed a declaration of support. The event took place at a sausage stand near the opera house.
"Inseparably linked to the heart of the city"
The restaurateurs now want to achieve what the Viennese coffee house culture, the Viennese wine tavern culture or the Viennese waltz have already achieved - status as intangible cultural heritage. "Viennese sausage stands are inextricably linked to the heart of our city and are more than just outlets for delicious food," says Mayor Ludwig.
Vienna's sausage stands are inextricably linked to the heart of our city and are more than just outlets for delicious food.
Bürgermeister Michael Ludwig
"The sausage stands are part of the city's identity and history. They are also a social hub and strengthen the community and togetherness in Vienna," he emphasizes.
About sausage stands
According to City Hall, the tradition of sausage stands in the federal capital goes back to the original mobile cookshops and stalls from the Austro-Hungarian Empire. They were intended to provide an income for war invalids.
The classic sausage stand, on the other hand, is a relatively recent achievement. The city did not allow fixed locations until 1969. The formal application for the inclusion of the "Viennese sausage stand culture" in the list of intangible cultural heritage in Austria will be submitted in the coming days.
