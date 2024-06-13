Hats that become “soul mates”

Individual story of the wearer

Müni's hat brand "Rebel Hats" is also a reminiscence of the times when Fedora hats were worn not least by representatives of the women's movement and gangsters. She also incorporates the individual history of the wearer into her works of art, which also provide practical protection from the sun, wind and cold: "Tell me your story and I'll give you your soulmate," Müni quotes her slogan. She collected the accessories and hatbands on her travels or received them from regional supporters. "I am very grateful for the great support and motivation. I hope that hats will once again become everyday companions for more people." Because, of course, some eye-catching models are only suitable for special occasions, but in the end there is a matching hat for every outfit, says Müni.