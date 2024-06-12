Vorteilswelt
Olympic dress rehearsal

Olympic starter Hercog twelfth at European Championships in Belgrade

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 16:26

Austria's open water swimmer Jan Hercog finished twelfth over the 10 km distance at the European Championships in Belgrade on Wednesday.

At the finish line, the Olympic starter was 1:06.1 minutes behind European champion Gregorio Paltrinieri, who needed 1:49:19.6 hours to complete the course. Silver went to France's Marc-Antoine Olivier (+21.4 seconds) and bronze to Hungary's David Betlehem (+21.6 seconds) in a thrilling battle for places.

"... but then left it at that"
"As a school grade, that would be a good B-minus today," said Hercog after this assessment on the way to the Games in Paris. Hercog, who was in seventh place at half-time, was satisfied. "There are still a few things I need to improve for Paris. But that's okay for a dress rehearsal. In between, I considered whether I should step on the gas even more, but then I left it at that. I think that was the better decision." In any case, this shows him that the work in the endurance area was good.

"Full attack towards Paris"
Hercog will not take part in the 5 km competition on Thursday due to his intensive preparations for the Olympics, but will still complete two training sessions on site. After fitting for the Olympics, he is hoping for another training camp in Hungary, which is not quite fixed yet. "From now on, it's definitely full attack towards Paris," he said.

He qualified for Paris by finishing 16th in the 10 km World Championships in Doha. The Styrian, who had prepared for the European Championships with tough training sessions in Hungary, had hoped for a top 15 finish. He met this target and will then jump into the Seine in Paris in the last week of the Olympics.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
