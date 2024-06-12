Olympic dress rehearsal
Olympic starter Hercog twelfth at European Championships in Belgrade
Austria's open water swimmer Jan Hercog finished twelfth over the 10 km distance at the European Championships in Belgrade on Wednesday.
At the finish line, the Olympic starter was 1:06.1 minutes behind European champion Gregorio Paltrinieri, who needed 1:49:19.6 hours to complete the course. Silver went to France's Marc-Antoine Olivier (+21.4 seconds) and bronze to Hungary's David Betlehem (+21.6 seconds) in a thrilling battle for places.
"... but then left it at that"
"As a school grade, that would be a good B-minus today," said Hercog after this assessment on the way to the Games in Paris. Hercog, who was in seventh place at half-time, was satisfied. "There are still a few things I need to improve for Paris. But that's okay for a dress rehearsal. In between, I considered whether I should step on the gas even more, but then I left it at that. I think that was the better decision." In any case, this shows him that the work in the endurance area was good.
"Full attack towards Paris"
Hercog will not take part in the 5 km competition on Thursday due to his intensive preparations for the Olympics, but will still complete two training sessions on site. After fitting for the Olympics, he is hoping for another training camp in Hungary, which is not quite fixed yet. "From now on, it's definitely full attack towards Paris," he said.
He qualified for Paris by finishing 16th in the 10 km World Championships in Doha. The Styrian, who had prepared for the European Championships with tough training sessions in Hungary, had hoped for a top 15 finish. He met this target and will then jump into the Seine in Paris in the last week of the Olympics.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.