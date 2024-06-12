This pair of storks can stay on the electricity pylon

According to the electricity supplier, the danger to the birds here should not be underestimated, as the smaller distances between the conductor cables compared to a 110 kV line mean that the risk of injury or death from electrocution is very high. At the same time, power outages can also be triggered.

To protect the storks and guarantee security of supply, initial measures have been defined in coordination with the state's nature conservation authority, according to the Salzburg AG press release. First of all, the overhead cables in the area of the nest will be insulated. In a second step, it will be examined whether and how the nest can be relocated.