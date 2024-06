Police find body during search for Valeriia (9)

Hundreds of police officers combed the area

On Tuesday, the police once again deployed hundreds of officers to search for the child from Ukraine, who has been living in Germany since 2022. More than 400 police officers from Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt combed meadows, fields and forests in chains in the south of Döbeln. Valeriia was last seen on June 3, when she made her way to school. But she never got there.