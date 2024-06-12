Lawyer explains the law
Why many speeding cars are not auctioned off
"Toothless law" or even "completely worthless" - most users on krone.at criticize the new speeding law after the second car confiscated in Upper Austria is not put up for forced sale. A traffic expert explains what the long road to a possible forced sale looks like.
As reported, a 19-year-old was speeding along Rohrbacher Straße at almost 200 km/h in his Audi. Because the young lead-footer is the driver but not the owner of the vehicle, the Audi was only taken off the road temporarily.
Three stages to the auction
What would have to happen for a car to be auctioned? "It's a long road," answers Armin Kaltenegger, head of the legal department of the Road Safety Board. The "journey" to forced sale has three stages. Firstly, the provisional confiscation, "if someone is driving 60 km/h too fast in the local area or 70 km/h outside," explains Kaltenegger. The authorities then check whether this becomes a final confiscation. The prerequisite for this is that the driver has already been speeding by 60 or 70 km/h several times, or for the first time by at least 80 km/h in urban areas or 90 km/h outside urban areas. The second condition is that the car belongs to the driver himself - this is where the 19-year-old's proceedings ended.
"Everyone is talking about it"
Third stage: "In order for the car to be auctioned, it must be declared forfeited. It has to be checked whether it is likely that the driver will speed again," says Kaltenegger. He considers the law to be effective and generally preventative, "because everyone is talking about it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.