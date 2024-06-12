Why many speeding cars are not auctioned off

Three stages to the auction

What would have to happen for a car to be auctioned? "It's a long road," answers Armin Kaltenegger, head of the legal department of the Road Safety Board. The "journey" to forced sale has three stages. Firstly, the provisional confiscation, "if someone is driving 60 km/h too fast in the local area or 70 km/h outside," explains Kaltenegger. The authorities then check whether this becomes a final confiscation. The prerequisite for this is that the driver has already been speeding by 60 or 70 km/h several times, or for the first time by at least 80 km/h in urban areas or 90 km/h outside urban areas. The second condition is that the car belongs to the driver himself - this is where the 19-year-old's proceedings ended.