Benko’s trustee in bankruptcy sues “straw mom” Ingeborg

According to reports, the lawsuit, which is also to be accompanied by an application for an interim injunction, is likely to be about Ingeborg Benko being prohibited by the courts from exercising her rights as founder for any longer. The aim of Benko's trustees is likely to be to obtain access to the donated assets for his many creditors. The foundations are therefore to be legally cracked. Most recently - as reported by "Krone" and "News" - unconventional shifts in assets close in time to the outbreak of the Signa insolvency wave had caused a stir.