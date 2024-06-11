Graz will soon have a “European Championship final turf”

Although the pitch at the Merkur Arena only had to be completely renewed last October, the turf is now being replaced once again. The high risk of the "emergency replacement", which was unavoidable at the time, was well known. According to the stadium operator and experts, the strain was enormous at the time as the pitch was laid within a few days and played on again immediately. Now the pitch has up to three weeks to grow in, with international test matches in the Merkur Arena scheduled for mid-July.