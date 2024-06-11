New turf laid again
Graz will soon have a “European Championship final turf”
The turf in the Merkur Arena in Graz is once again in need of attention. Although it is currently far removed from the status of a "problem turf" during the non-match season, it will now have to be replaced again after the unplanned (but necessary) replacement in October.
The times that lie ahead for the former Liebenau "problem pitch", which has repeatedly caused a stir and problems for Sturm and GAK matches in the past, will not be easy. Both Graz clubs now play in the Bundesliga, and the demands on the turf will certainly not decrease in the medium to long term.
In order to be able to offer GAK and Sturm a pitch of the highest standard, the entire 8,000 m² of turf has been replaced again since June 10. The company "Rasen Richter GmbH", which also laid the turf for the European Championship final in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, is doing the job in Graz, as it has done in the past.
Although the pitch at the Merkur Arena only had to be completely renewed last October, the turf is now being replaced once again. The high risk of the "emergency replacement", which was unavoidable at the time, was well known. According to the stadium operator and experts, the strain was enormous at the time as the pitch was laid within a few days and played on again immediately. Now the pitch has up to three weeks to grow in, with international test matches in the Merkur Arena scheduled for mid-July.
