This is how British TV doctor Michael Mosley died

Grief and dismay

The death of the popular TV doctor has caused great sadness and consternation. The 67-year-old appeared on several programs and hosted the BBC podcast "Just One Thing", for example, in which he gave tips on how people can live healthier and better lives. He promoted intermittent fasting and the so-called 5:2 diet. He wrote a column for the "Daily Mail" newspaper and published books such as "The New Fast Diet: Better Fasting" and "The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet".