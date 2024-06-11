Shocking cause of death
This is how British TV doctor Michael Mosley died
The cause of death of British TV doctor Michael Mosley is shocking. Apparently a chain of unfortunate coincidences led to his death.
The British doctor and TV presenter Dr. Michael Mosley, known for his health shows and columns, died last week on the Greek island of Symi. An autopsy revealed that the 67-year-old died as a result of heatstroke. Mosley's death reminds us how important it is to take care of ourselves in the heat and to drink enough.
Never returned from a hike
Dimos Kotsidaras, police commander for Symi, said: "It looks like the cause of death was heat exhaustion after walking from St Nicholas to Agia Marina in high temperatures."
Mosley had failed to return from a hike on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, after apparently taking a wrong route. His wife then reported him missing. After a five-day search, his body was found on Sunday morning in a rocky area by the fence of a beach resort.
40 degree heat
Police believe that Mosley was walking on the island in 40 degree heat and collapsed due to the high temperatures and dehydration.
He lost consciousness and died just a few meters from a busy beach and safety area. Further investigations, including toxicology and histology tests, were ordered. The possibility of any outside involvement has been ruled out.
Police and the coroner are also examining CCTV footage from a beach bar which shows Mosley wandering around in a confused state for twenty minutes, losing his balance and then disappearing from view, according to the Daily Mail.
Grief and dismay
The death of the popular TV doctor has caused great sadness and consternation. The 67-year-old appeared on several programs and hosted the BBC podcast "Just One Thing", for example, in which he gave tips on how people can live healthier and better lives. He promoted intermittent fasting and the so-called 5:2 diet. He wrote a column for the "Daily Mail" newspaper and published books such as "The New Fast Diet: Better Fasting" and "The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet".
