NR election: Greens elect Kogler as top candidate

Voglauer top candidate in Carinthia, Zadic in Vienna

Gewessler and Maurer will run exclusively on the federal list, while Voglauer is also the top candidate on the provincial list in Carinthia and Zadić on the list in Vienna. The current Minister of Justice is therefore likely to win a seat in the National Council via the provincial route, as the Greens won two regional constituencies and four provincial seats in the federal capital in 2019 (with 26 seats and a 13.9% share of the vote nationwide).