Gogl-Walli finishes 7th in the 400 m final

The European champion was Natalia Kaczmarek from Poland in a world best time of 48.98 seconds. "I have huge respect for her! The final was extremely fast anyway. I stayed within my capabilities. It was a well-rounded run. I'm leaving this European Championships in Rome with a very positive feeling," she said, "there are still eight weeks until the Games, I'm not in top form yet." But if everything goes well, she will run her season's best time in Paris. In recent years, her coach Wolfi Adler has always managed to get Susi Gogl-Walli to the start line in top condition.