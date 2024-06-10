Bosses over the jerseys
A EURO goldmine of over two tons
Over two tons of luggage, four to five sets of shoes and tracksuits for each player, logistically a major project - but thanks to their routine, Austria's equipment managers Jovo Marjanovic and Walter Lachnit are ready for their EURO mission. And equipped until the final on July 14. "I say: We will be European champions," laughs Lachnit optimistically. However, although he will be in the stadium, he won't be able to watch a game ...
"I have to put each letter on individually, nobody noticed it before," Jovo Marjanovic can laugh about the shirt mishap today. Before the qualifying match against Belgium in October, Florian Grillitsch suddenly wanted to run in with a size medium jersey. Large was prepared. No problem. The "press", a flocking machine, is always there. The only problem was that Marjanovic slipped an L through his fingers, so the Hoffenheim legionnaire ran in as Grilitsch on the back. No drama. "And half of our luggage got lost on the flight from Sweden to the Faroe Islands, so we had to train with dirty laundry," laughs the Bosnian-born player. The only two hoppalas in over a decade with the ÖFB. The duo have their business under control. Although it is getting bigger and bigger ...
300 to 400 pairs of shoes and slippers
... especially at the EURO. Even before the final Switzerland test, the heavy transporters were sent to Berlin. It is difficult to put an exact figure on the contents. Around 60 balls, 300 to 400 pairs of shoes and slippers, winter and rain jackets, 500 shirts, towels, socks, etc. "It's two tons for a normal training course and even more for the EURO," Marjanovic can only estimate the total weight. The Bosnian-born player, who has been with the ÖFB for 20 years, is the master of the A-team's shoes, the most important piece of equipment. "Everyone has two pairs of studs and two pairs of studs. At least," says the 57-year-old. "I know every player's shoe size." This means he can quickly match the boots correctly after hand washing. Or when things have to happen quickly in a game. Like Laimer in Bratislava recently.
The players don't have to think about anything - at least when it comes to equipment. In the Schlosshotel, a seminar room is converted into a "kit room", where Arnautovic and Co. as well as the huge staff (coaches, physios etc.) pick up their ÖFB clothing for the day every morning. Depending on the occasion. Always freshly laundered. The hotel takes care of the service. Lachnit, who has been with the ÖFB for twelve years, takes care of the organization and prepares the clothing. Double for the EURO. UEFA regulations.
I can't watch any of our games live, I have to get everything ready in the dressing room for the departure. So I'm grateful when there's a television.
Walter LACHNIT
"You have to be a bit crazy"
"We're not allowed to show our sponsors in the stadiums," says the 56-year-old. "But we can at training." This is nothing new for the duo, who used to coach together at Admira Technopol in Vienna's lower division. "It's our third EURO, I'm really excited," says Lachnit. Marjanovic has even been involved since the Krankl era. He is aiming for the semi-finals. Lachnit interjects: "We will be European champions." The only catch: he won't see a single match of the ÖFB squad live. "Jovo is on the bench, I'm in the dressing room, preparing everything so that we can get away quickly after the game."
No unnecessary strain or delay for the players. That's why Lachnit accepts his thankless place in the catacombs: "As a kit man, you have to be a bit crazy. It was difficult at the beginning. But now I'm always grateful when there's a TV in the dressing room and I can watch the game. Otherwise I often don't even know what the score is." This makes it all the more important for Lachnit to watch the game in full afterwards: "Even if I already know the result, but otherwise I can't have a say."
The duo is perfectly attuned: "Our service is standard," Marjanovic is convinced. "In other nations, they have four people or more for the job." Of course, because the dressing room has to be prepared four to five hours before kick-off on match day, but the team hotel is also under pressure. There are always special requests. No names are mentioned. But when a goalkeeper has up to ten pairs of gloves with him at the EURO, it becomes clear how important every detail is.
Many fans and friends ask me for a jersey. There are three shirts per player for each match. I've never gotten one back.
Jovo MARJANOVIC
Especially with the jerseys. "I can't tell you how many times I've been asked for shirts by friends and fans," laughs Marjanovic. But he always had to say no. There are three shirts per kicker per game. "He gets to keep two, one as a reserve. I've never had a jersey returned to me." Because the players swap them, give them away or keep them themselves as souvenirs. For every fan, the piece of fabric is a treasure. Whether with or without an L. The Grilitsch jersey from the Belgium game has already achieved cult status.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
