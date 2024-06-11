District cooling to make Vienna the coolest city

How district cooling works

District cooling is generated in our own centers with highly efficient chillers in the form of cold water. In addition to electricity, surplus heat from waste incineration is also used as drive energy in summer. The water, which is cooled to around 5-6 degrees Celsius, is transported directly to the customers via the company's own district cooling network and distributed in the buildings via the in-house cooling systems. The water absorbs the heat from the building and transports it away. Re-cooling is also carried out centrally, for example using water from the Vienna Canal. This is also good for the environment: compared to conventional air conditioning units, district cooling saves around 50 percent CO2. District cooling is powered by 100 percent renewable electricity.