SPÖ declares three-way fight and sets out to catch up

Trade union: "First place in the fall is very realistic"

Carinthia's provincial governor Peter Kaiser saw a certain underlying mood as the reason why things did not go as hoped for his party. Emotions and slogans of fear had been more effective than the content put forward by the SPÖ. Lower Austria's state leader Sven Hergovich pleaded for more attention to be paid to people's everyday concerns and to be "less lecturing". Then first place in the fall would be "possible". For Josef Muchitsch, head of the Social Democratic Trade Unionist Group, an election victory in the National Council elections is even "very realistic".