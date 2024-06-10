"1st place in the fall"
SPÖ declares three-way fight and sets out to catch up
At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Andreas Babler dispelled any doubts that not everyone in the SPÖ was pulling in the same direction. The party leader called for a three-way battle between the Social Democrats, the ÖVP and the FPÖ. At the end of this, the aim is to come first in the National Council elections.
Babler is convinced that an "open three-way fight" is imminent with a view to the National Council elections. For the SPÖ, the race to catch up will continue unabated. While the FPÖ and ÖVP hardly differ, the SPÖ is the only political alternative. It is the only way to prevent a black-blue coalition.
Babler wants to ensure "clarity"
As far as the migration issue is concerned, Babler wants to ensure "clarity". The Kaiser-Doskozil paper is the only party with a corresponding paper. This will be "refreshed" and then presented to the public. The SPÖ leader was not more specific in response to several questions. In any case, it would not have to be rewritten.
Top candidate Andreas Schieder was "pained" by third place. When asked whether at least second place would not have been symbolically better, the MEP said: "Symbolically, it would have been best to take first place." Women's leader Eva-Maria Holzleitner did not want to gloss over her party's result: "The result cannot be satisfactory." She sees it as a task for the SPÖ to bring its issues credibly to the people.
Trade union: "First place in the fall is very realistic"
Carinthia's provincial governor Peter Kaiser saw a certain underlying mood as the reason why things did not go as hoped for his party. Emotions and slogans of fear had been more effective than the content put forward by the SPÖ. Lower Austria's state leader Sven Hergovich pleaded for more attention to be paid to people's everyday concerns and to be "less lecturing". Then first place in the fall would be "possible". For Josef Muchitsch, head of the Social Democratic Trade Unionist Group, an election victory in the National Council elections is even "very realistic".
ÖGB President Wolfgang Katzian pointed to the ÖVP's losses and the fact that the FPÖ performed significantly worse than expected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
