Innsbruck turns the election result on its head

Coalition VP and Greens punished in Innsbruck

The Neos could also be satisfied if they had not been kicked out of the municipal council in the April elections. They rose from 11 to 13.5% (plus 2.49%). The KPÖ, which also ran in 2019, achieved 4.44% or 1,869 votes. However, this is a pale imitation of what was achieved in the GR election, when the ALI and KPÖ together gained almost 7000 votes. Which brings us to the parties with a deep red minus in front of their results. First and foremost, the Greens. In 2019, they were still on a par with the ÖVP, who won the election at the time (26 to 26.95%), but this time they lost 5,176 votes. Almost as bad as the Chancellor's party itself: Here it was just under 6000.