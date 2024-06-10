How the ÖVP and FPÖ are gearing up for the chancellor duel

As expected, the FPÖ has no problem at all with the EU election results. Not far from the black party headquarters in Vienna's Lichtenfelsgasse, the Freedom Party celebrated into the blue Monday on election Sunday. "The duel is still the same after the EU elections. We Freedom Party against the Unity Party. We will continue on the path we have taken, focusing on credibility and our connection to the population," FPÖ Secretary General Michael Schnedlitz told the "Krone" newspaper.