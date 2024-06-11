Reasons for corruption
Kreutner: “You just do it if you can”
In an interview with krone.at, the long-standing corruption expert Martin Kreutner comments on current suspected cases of corruption and questions of possible abuse of office. For example, about the procedure for the discovery of the body of former justice section head Christian Pilnacek: "There are still some question marks, but I'm not allowed to name them. There are also different statements that don't all fit together."
In Austria, corruption is generally not as bad as it is often portrayed. Kreutner: "But we are not the model students in this respect either." Corruption cases from the past, such as the construction of the new Vienna General Hospital, several advertising scandals or the Beinschab tool, show that corruption also exists in Austria. Kreutner understands corruption as the "deliberate abuse of power for personal gain".
Better than the mob
A distinction must be made between corruption among the masses and corruption for wealthy social classes. Kreutner: "Corruption doesn't just affect the upper echelons. People simply do it if they can. Because you have good networks and know decision-makers. And because you can use it to exercise power. It makes you better than the rabble, to allude to a recent chat."
ORF salaries
The corruption expert also comments on the current incidents at ORF concerning the amount of salaries paid out. Kreutner: "Of course, everyone focused on this one page in the ORF transparency report. It was around 60 pages long. But in Austria, salary issues always attract attention. In the USA, everyone would be proud to be on such a list. There you are often addressed in the second sentence with "How much money do you make?".
In Austria, however, things are very different." In this country, people tend to hide behind their own pay and don't want to talk about it. But people do want to know everyone else's salary. This is also the reason why only this one page of the transparency report is discussed, but not the rest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
